Dragons' Den 2020: Dragons, contestants and spoilers from the new series

Dragons' Den 2020 is back on BBC Two tonight: Meet the dragons and latest contestants below.

Dragons’ Den opens the doors once more tonight with with five Dragons: Serial investor Deborah Meaden, technology titan Peter Jones, fashion retail tycoon Touker Suleyman, supplement supremo Tej Lalvani and new Dragon, Sara Davies.

Here's all you need to know about the latest series...

Dragons' Den spoilers

In tonight's episode (March 15) at 9PM on BBC Two, the Dragons are once more the look out for more investment opportunities.

Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies return as Dragons ready to pounce on profit-making ideas.

Host Evan Davis will guide the latest business hopefuls through the process.

Tonight, a colourful hair entrepreneur offers one Dragon a new look - and all of them a new investment opportunity.

A cheesecake maker has sweet dreams of a cash boost for his franchise model, but will his pitch be the stuff of nightmares?

And a husband-and-wife team hope their electrical invention will make sparks fly in the Den as rival Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies line up to try it out.

You can catch up and watch all the episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

The Dragon's Den Dragons

Sara Davies

New Dragon Sara Davies replaces Jenny Campbell, who stepped down from the show in February. Sara hails from County Durham and at 35 years old she is the youngest ever Dragon. She founded Crafter's Companion, a retail business specialising in craft tools - designing and manufacturing many of its own products, 13 years ago from her bedroom at university. She now turns over £34 million a year and employs more than 190 staff in UK, the US and across Europe.

Tej Lalvani

Tej Lalvani is the CEO of Vitabiotics, the largest vitamin company in the UK by value sales with a current group turnover of over £300 million a year. Tej is the CEO of the company which was founded in 1971 by his scientist father Professor Kartar Lalvani who remains the company’s Chairman.

Peter Jones

A Dragon from the very first series Peter’s business career started out at a young age when he set up his own tennis coaching school. He has been through some difficult financial times in the past but he is now one of Britain's best-known entrepreneurs. His business portfolio ranges from Jessops and Levi Roots to Wonderland Magazine and Bladez Toyz.

Deborah Meadenl

Deborah Meaden launched her first business straight out of college, before setting up one of the first ‘Stefanel’ fashion franchises in the UK.She later joined her family business - Weststar Holidays before becoming a full-time investor. Her portfolio includes a range of business from a recipe sharing website a solar electricity business.

Touker Suleyman

Touker Suleyman has 40 years experience in retail and manufacturing. Originally starting his career in accountancy, Touker is now perhaps best known in business circles as the founder of quintessentially British menswear brand, Hawes & Curtis and the man credited with reinventing the seminal 90s womenswear label, Ghost.

Dragons' Den airs on BBC Two at 8PM on Sunday nights.

Episodes can be watched online via BBC iPlayer.