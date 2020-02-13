First Dates 2020: Meet the singletons looking for love in Valentine's Day special

First Dates is back tonight on Channel 4 with a Valentine's Day special and more singletons looking for love.

Tonight, Fred Sirieix and the team welcome hopeful daters to the First Dates restaurant for a one-off episode.

Maître d' Fred helps calm the single souls who are nervously hoping to find their special one - but who are tonight's singletons?

First into the restaurant is 23-year-old beauty queen Sophie, who is keen to prove she's a lot more than her Miss Bournemouth title.

Sophie meets Bailey who, despite his cheeky-chappy ways, is ready to find someone to be 'adult with'.

Preparing to start a new chapter in her life is 59-year-old Rachel, as she embarks on her first ever date with a woman.

When 54-year-old blonde bombshell Debs walks in, Rachel is blown away. But as the two take a shining to one another, Rachel prepares to come clean about her backstory.

Boxing compere and tattoo artist Jon wants to meet someone who'll look past his tough guy exterior.

His match is 39-year-old Kristen, a construction manager who's ready to lay down the foundations of love.

And 23-year-old Rebecca returns to the restaurant, hoping for better luck with student nurse Liam. S

First Dates 2020 airs at 10PM tonight (February 13) on Channel 4.

You can watch past episodes online for free via the All4 Hub.

It was recently confirmed that First Dates had been confirmed for 30 brand new episodes.

Series 16 will film in a new restaurant in Manchester.

Meanwhile, a TV boardgame based on the show has been released.