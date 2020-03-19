First Dates 2020: Meet the singletons looking for love in tonight's episode

First Dates is back tonight on Channel 4 with its new series and more singletons looking for love.

Tonight, Fred Sirieix and the team welcome hopeful daters to the First Dates restaurant for episode 5 of its fourteenth series.

Maître d' Fred helps calm the single souls who are nervously hoping to find their special one - but who are tonight's singletons?

Ex-East End market trader Dave, who's 50, is first into the restaurant, hoping he can win his date over with some good old fashioned banter. Although he's 6' 4" and 18 stone, Dave says he's '150% a mummy's boy'.

His date is 44-year-old Sara, who wants to meet a 'proper East End geezer with a cockney accent' - as they know how to treat a girl. They immediately hit it off. But how will Dave react when Sara reveals that her last marriage lasted only five days?

Dennis is looking for marriage and a family. Trendy, with a large trainer collection, he admits he 'likes money, but would trade it in for love'. His date is 31-year-old Chris, an events producer and part-time drum and bass DJ. When they spot that they're wearing matching trainers, Dennis starts to believe he may have found the one.

Ruth is a very confident dater who admits she can often get sassy after a few proseccos and might 'eat her date alive'. But larger-than-life bricklayer Asher will be hard to swallow, and the date gets off to a fiery start. Ruth reveals she has come on her date with 'Mike', the name she gives to her colostomy bag.

From Rochdale is 64-year-old hospice worker Cora. After losing two husbands, she feels ready to find love again and is looking for someone smiley.

Her date is 65-year-old Neil, who is an avid dancer. When Cora reveals she hates technology and doesn't own a mobile, a TV or a computer, Neil isn't sure they're quite on the same wavelength.

First Dates 2020 airs at 10PM tonight (March 19) on Channel 4.

Watch First Dates online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates Hotel page

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, at least 30 new episodes of the BAFTA winning series have been confirmed by Channel 4, filming in a new restaurant in Manchester.

If you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel for those aged 18 or over.