First Dates 2020: Meet the singletons looking for love in tonight's episode

First Dates is back tonight on Channel 4 with its new series and more singletons looking for love.

Tonight, Fred Sirieix and the team welcome hopeful daters to the First Dates restaurant for episode 4 of its fourteenth series.

Maître d' Fred helps calm the single souls who are nervously hoping to find their special one - but who are tonight's singletons?

Strutting in wearing a pink suit and sunglasses is 30-year-old Josh, 'customer success executive' and self-titled 'alpha male'. Brimming with confidence, he has high standards and is looking for his very own Kardashian.

Is glamourous 25-year-old Yasmin his match? After a flirty start, does Josh's openness about past mistakes ruin the chances of a romantic ending?

Also dressed to impress is 42-year-old waxing entrepreneur Sherie, who makes a grand entrance looking like Marilyn Monroe in a dress she's had especially made for the occasion.

After years out of the dating game she's decided now is the time to find a man - her date is fellow northerner Richard, whose dating anecdotes could backfire.

Meanwhile, returning to the First Dates restaurant is 26-year-old Disney-loving James, who still hopes to be someone's prince charming.

And 23-year-old Shannon, who admits that she is 'a weirdo... in a good way', may have found her muse in handsome musician Zander.

First Dates 2020 airs at 10PM tonight (March 12) on Channel 4.

You can watch past episodes online for free via the All4 Hub.

It was recently confirmed that First Dates had been confirmed for 30 brand new episodes.

Series 16 will film in a new restaurant in Manchester.

Meanwhile, a TV boardgame based on the show has been released.