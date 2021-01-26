First Dates 2021: Meet the singletons looking for love in tonight's episode

First Dates is back tonight on Channel 4 with a brand new episode and more singletons looking for love.

The brand new series sees the show move to a brand-new Manchester restaurant.

Advertisements

In this romantic new setting, maître d' Fred and some new helpers welcome an array of single people who hope to be served the love of their lives with the help of some new and returning staff.

The 2021 series of First Dates airs on Tuesdays at 10PM on Channel 4.

In tonight's show (26 January), first inside the restaurant is 37-year-old double-divorcee Ian. While his mates run sweepstakes on when his next marriage will happen, Ian just sees himself as an eternal 'romantic - hoping to be third-time lucky'.

His date, 30-year-old Amy, is also divorced. Is she open to Ian's past and also open to a future?

While neuroscientist Gerald admits to fitting the 'stereotypical scientist' profile, the 62-year-old struggles to apply any method to his dating.

His date is 59-year-old 'free-spirit' Lisa, an 'arty' writer who has spent most of her life 'providing and caring' but is now ready to find love for herself.

Advertisements

Twenty-three-year-old Lauren wants to break the cycle of hooking up with the 'f*** boy' type. While 28-year-old Ben might be the right match, Lauren's head is turned by another man in the restaurant.

Proud barbershop owner Danny, who's 30, tries to overcome his nerves with five pre-date pints. What does Danny's date Abbie, a cruise ship singer, make of his demeanour?

First Dates 2021 airs at 10PM tonight (26 January) on Channel 4.

Watch First Dates online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates page

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, if you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel for those aged 18 or over.

Picture: Channel 4