First Dates 2020 start date confirmed for brand new series

First Dates is back on Channel 4 with a brand new series in October.

Fred Sirieix and the team return to welcome hopeful daters to the First Dates restaurant for the fifteenth series.

Maître d' Fred helps calm the single souls who are nervously hoping to find their special one.

The new series of First Dates starts on Thursday, October 1 at 10PM on Channel 4.

In the opening episode, first into the restaurant is 24-year-old self-confessed party animal Nikita, from Swansea, who's hunting for someone just as wild. Enter Rhys, an engineer from the Welsh valleys known for his controversial antics on a night out.

But Nikita gets a little more than she bargained for when Rhys reveals a rather intimate tattoo to the entire restaurant.

Meanwhile, part-time fitness instructor and disco dancer Selvin meets Donna, who's looking for a man who can make her laugh. Former Playboy bunny Kelly-Ann is a model who's dated some A-list stars in her time and wants 'a daring man' to keep her feeling alive. Will motorbike daredevil Stephen and his many tattoos tickle Kelly Ann's fancy?

Finally, ex-RAF driver Aaron and his date Jessie 'touched base a little' just a few years back. But what about now?

Watch First Dates online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates page

In a first, the whole series will be available on All 4 for free, to stream or download, following the transmission of episode 1 on 1 October.

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, if you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel for those aged 18 or over.