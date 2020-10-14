First Dates 2020: Meet the singletons looking for love in tonight's episode

First Dates is back tonight on Channel 4 with its new series and more singletons looking for love.

Fred Sirieix and the team return to welcome hopeful daters to the First Dates restaurant for the fifteenth series.

Advertisements

Filmed before lockdown in the familiar London restaurant, Maître d' Fred helps calm the single souls who are nervously hoping to find their special one.

The new series of First Dates continues on Wednesday, October 14 at 10PM on Channel 4.

In the third episode, a new crop of singletons hope to find their special someone on a real blind date. First into the restaurant this time is 34-year-old plumber Jamie, who hasn't had a proper girlfriend for almost 10 years. Now he's taking the plunge to find someone he can take home to his mum.

Jamie's date Leigh is looking for someone with muscles who's good with his hands.

Shelly is a 57-year-old personal trainer from Chertsey who has been single for seven years since the tragic death of her partner. Shelly's date is David, a 61-year-old retired firefighter who's been single for four years and seeks someone to relight his fire.

Advertisements

Father-of-two Nathan has had a successful career in sales but struggles to sell himself on a date. His date Lisa seeks someone 'nicer' than the guys she usually dates.

Last into the restaurant is 27-year-old Joe. A steampunk enthusiast dressed in full Victorian attire, Joe teaches sex education. Joe's date is 29-year-old Jess from Wolverhampton. Jess used to work at the Black Country Living Museum where she dressed every day as a Victorian until the corsets got too much for her. Joe can't believe his luck.

First Dates 2020 airs at 10PM tonight (October 14) on Channel 4.

Watch First Dates online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates page

In a first, the whole series will be available on All 4 for free, to stream or download, following the transmission of episode 1 on 1 October.

Advertisements

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, if you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel for those aged 18 or over.