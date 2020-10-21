First Dates 2020: Meet the singletons looking for love in tonight's episode

First Dates is back tonight on Channel 4 with its new series and more singletons looking for love.

Fred Sirieix and the team return to welcome hopeful daters to the First Dates restaurant for the fifteenth series.

Advertisements

Filmed before lockdown in the familiar London restaurant, Maître d' Fred helps calm the single souls who are nervously hoping to find their special one.

The new series of First Dates continues on Wednesday, October 14 at 10PM on Channel 4.

In the fourth episode, American beauty queen and PhD student Camille is looking for an English gent who isn't put off by brains or beauty. Her date is Richard, a salesman who's hoping to convince Camille that she's getting the deal of a lifetime.

'Laddette' Shannen wants to love and laugh again since losing her husband to cancer. The 25-year-old's date is fellow northerner and pint-drinking Daniel, who considers himself the 'banter king of Cheshire'. They bond over beer and Benidorm and Daniel shares a gruesome story from a stag do.

Ayesha is looking for a Muslim whose faith and family come high on the tick list. Faraz describes his love life as 'inconsistent and scattered'. Will his tactic of acting 'stupid and goofy' to help his nerves work with Ayseha?

Advertisements

Serial dater Dawn thinks she may have exhausted the Ipswich dating scene but she hasn't met Paul yet, who's also from Ipswich.

First Dates 2020 airs at 10PM tonight (October 21) on Channel 4.

Watch First Dates online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates page

In a first, the whole series will be available on All 4 for free, to stream or download, following the transmission of episode 1 on 1 October.

Advertisements

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, if you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel for those aged 18 or over.