This City is Ours Renewed For Third Series

We have more to look forward to from one BBC drama, with another series confirmed before its next run has even reached our screens.

This City is Ours will return for a third series, ahead of the second series launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Sunday 25 October.

For those of us planning our viewing, series two will air on Sunday and Monday nights at 9pm on BBC One from that date.

Filming for series three will take place mainly in Liverpool in 2027, so this early news comes well before cameras start rolling.

First, we will catch up with James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh and Hannah Onslow as his partner, Diana Williams.

Nelson-Joyce returns after winning the Best Breakthrough Talent Award at the RTS North West Awards 2025 for his role in the show.

We are also getting two new cast members, with Endeavour star Shaun Evans joining as Ozzie Thompson and Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte playing Felipe.

Among the returning cast are Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan and Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is back as Cheryl Crawford, while Darci Shaw returns as Melissa Sullivan.

The story picks up where series one left off, with Michael and Diana barely settled in Spain before they are pulled back into the fold.

Back in Liverpool, tensions remain high among those left behind, giving us another thread to follow when the drama returns.

Stephen Butchard created and writes the show, which is made by Left Bank Pictures for the BBC.

BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt said: “We’re delighted to share that This City is Ours will return for a third series.”