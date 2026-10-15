This City Is Ours Is Back With A Gripping New Trailer

One of the BBC’s biggest dramas of 2025 is returning to our screens later this month, with a brand-new trailer teasing what happens next after that dramatic first series.

And with two major new stars joining the cast, there’s plenty for us to look forward to.

This City is Ours will start its second series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 25 October 2026, with all eight episodes available to stream from the same day.

The drama will also air on BBC One every Sunday and Monday night at 9pm.

James Nelson-Joyce returns as Michael Kavanagh, alongside Hannah Onslow as his partner Diana Williams.

The new series picks up shortly after the first ended, with the couple barely arriving in Spain before being pulled back into the problems they thought they’d left behind.

Back in Liverpool, tensions are still running high, and two new characters are set to make things even more complicated.

Endeavour star Shaun Evans joins as Ozzie Thompson, a former gangster recently released from prison, while Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte plays Felipe Guzman, who has his own reasons for getting involved.

Returning cast members include Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan and Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan. Saoirse-Monica Jackson is also back as Cheryl Crawford, with Laura Aikman returning as Rachel Duffy.

The first series attracted an average of 6.2 million viewers and received two BAFTA Television Award nominations.