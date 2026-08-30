The X Factor Could Finally Be Making A Return To TV

The X Factor could be set for a big TV return.

Reports suggest that ITV and production company Talkback Thames said to be in level talks over a new version of the show.

The idea is said to be a fresh take with younger judges and a bigger push for social media, while Simon Cowell is likely to be part of it in some way.

The X Factor ran from 2004 to 2018, introducing us to the likes of One Direction, Little Mix and, err, Wagner.

It was last on air back in 2019 with X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band.

In 2020, Simon announced he was resting the format: “We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by.”

Now it seems that time has come.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “ITV have a giant gaping hole that needs filling in its entertainment schedule, particularly over weekends when bigger viewing figures are up for grabs.”

The same source said: “Rather than creating more flop formats they have the opportunity to give The X Factor, a sure-fire hit, a modern makeover.”

Earlier this year, Simon spoke out on a potential return for the show.

The music mogul said there was regular talk about a comeback and explained: “There’s still no question, the power of TV in terms of getting people to know an artist. It is so important if you’re not writing your own material.’

He added to the Tales from the Celebrity Trenches podcast: “I think the truth is there’s something about being on a big screen. […] Truth is, I guess, thank God, people like being on TV.’

No return date or judge line-up has been set, and ITV and Fremantle declined to comment.

Still, if this does happen, us X Factor fans may be about to see one of TV’s loudest comeback stories begin again.