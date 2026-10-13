The Split Up Is Officially Returning For A Second Series

One of the BBC’s newest dramas has already been given the green light for another series, just weeks after arriving on our screens.

The Split Up will officially return for a second series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, bringing us back into the lives of the Kishan family and their Manchester-based law firm, Kishan Law.

Coming from the makers of The Split, the first series introduced us to a wealthy British-Asian family running a successful legal business, helping some of Manchester’s richest clients through difficult family disputes.

Sanjeev Bhaskar (Dhruv), Ritu Arya (Aria), Aysha Kala (Maya) Arian Nik (Kav). Credit: BBC / Sister Pictures

But while the Kishans were busy dealing with other people’s problems, their own relationships were becoming increasingly complicated.

Now the BBC has confirmed that there’s plenty more to come, with the second series set to explore further challenges for the family.

We can expect more secrets to emerge as the Kishans continue trying to balance their personal lives with the demands of their business.

The first series featured Ritu Arya and Sanjeev Bhaskar, alongside Aysha Kala and Arian Nik.

Guest stars included Lenny Henry and Jane Horrocks, although the returning cast for the second series has yet to be officially confirmed.

Created by Ursula Rani Sarma and based on the world of Abi Morgan’s original drama The Split, the new series will once again feature six hour-long episodes.

Filming dates and a release window have not yet been announced, but The Split Up will return to BBC One and iPlayer.