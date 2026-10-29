The Other Bennet sister is back this Christmas with three new BBC specials

We have a fresh look at a BBC drama returning this Christmas, and a happy new chapter comes with a knock at the door.

The Other Bennet Sister is back for three half hour specials, with new photos showing Mary Bennet settling into married life.

Ella Bruccoleri and Donal Finn return as Mary and Tom Hayward, who share a smile across a table in one of the newly released images.

Mary Bennet/Hayward (Ella Bruccoleri), Tom Hayward (Dónal Finn) . Credit: BBC / Bad Wolf / James Pardon

Jane Bingley (MADDIE CLOSE), Kitty Buncock (MOLLY WRIGHT), Elizabeth Darcy (POPPY GILBERT), Lydia Wickham (GRACE HOGG-ROBINSON), Mrs Bennet (RUTH JONES). Credit: BBC / Bad Wolf / James Pardon

We last saw Mary agree to marry Tom in episode ten, but these next episodes will explore who she becomes as Mrs Hayward.

An unexpected visitor from her past soon arrives asking for help, though the BBC has kept their name under wraps.

Ruth Jones is back as Mrs Bennet, with one photo showing her preparing food beside Mary and a kitchen maid.

We also get another glimpse of Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley alongside Laurie Davidson as Mr Ryder, both looking surprised by something out of view.

Mrs Bennet (Ruth Jones), Lucy (Nerys Amber Stocks), Mary Bennet/Hayward (Ella Bruccoleri). Credit: BBC / Bad Wolf / James Pardon

William Ryder (LAURIE DAVIDSON), Caroline Bingley (TANYA REYNOLDS). Credit: BBC / Bad Wolf / James Pardon

Poppy Gilbert returns as Lizzie Darcy, while Maddie Close is back as Jane Bingley.

Grace Hogg-Robinson and Molly Wright also return as Lydia Wickham and Kitty Buncock, bringing more of the Bennet family into the Christmas story.

There is a new face for us to meet too, with Nerys Amber Stocks joining as Lucy, the Haywards’ housekeeper.

Filming has wrapped in Wales, and Sarah Quintrell has written all three episodes from storylines by Janice Hadlow, whose novel inspired the show.

Asim Abbasi returns to direct the specials, which follow a series whose first episode has now reached 9.5 million viewers.

For those of us watching in the UK, the Christmas episodes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while viewers in the US and Canada can watch on BritBox.

You can catch up on the first series on BBC iPlayer before we return to Mary’s story this Christmas.