The Madame Blanc Mysteries Back For New Series With Huge Guest Stars

One of Channel 5’s most popular crime dramas is returning later this month, with a whole host of familiar TV faces joining the cast.

And there’s a big question hanging over the new episodes, as two much-loved characters prepare for their wedding.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return to 5 on Thursday 29 October 2026 at 9:05PM, with seven new episodes, including a Christmas special.

Sally Lindsay is back as antiques expert Jean White, alongside Steve Edge as Dom Hayes.

This time, Jean and Dom are busy planning their wedding, but things aren’t going quite as smoothly as they’d hoped.

With more mysteries unfolding in the sunny French village of Sainte Victoire, we’ll have to wait and see whether the couple finally make it down the aisle.

The fifth series has also lined up an impressive group of guest stars, including Birds of a Feather favourite Lesley Joseph and comedian Jason Manford.

Bonnie Langford and Su Pollard will also appear, alongside former Coronation Street star Brian Capron and EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton.

Returning favourites include Sue Holderness and Robin Askwith as Judith and Jeremy, while Tony Robinson is back as Uncle Patrick.

Paul Chuckle will return as Trevor, and Stephen Bailey is set to cause more trouble as John Marsden.

Across the new episodes, Jean will have more puzzling cases to solve, while the residents of Sainte Victoire face some unexpected problems of their own…