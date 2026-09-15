The Full Trailer For The Ghosts Movie Is Finally Here

One of the BBC’s best-loved comedies is getting ready for its biggest adventure yet, with the residents of Button House leaving television behind and heading to cinemas for their first feature-length story.

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House will arrive in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday 23 October 2026, bringing the much-loved characters back together several years after the original BBC sitcom came to an end.

Watch the full trailer here…

Mathew Baynton returns alongside Simon Farnaby, while Martha Howe-Douglas is back with Jim Howick; Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond also return, with Lolly Adefope joining Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe for the big-screen reunion.

The movie has been written by the six original Ghosts creators and stars, although they’re keeping the actual story firmly under wraps for now, meaning we’ll have to wait a little longer to discover exactly what “The Possession of Button House” means for Alison and the ghosts.

Filming took place at West Horsley Place and locations around South East England, with Simon Hynd directing the feature after previously working on comedies including Motherland.