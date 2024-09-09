Sky comedy The Franchise is the superhero satire you need

By Published September 10, 2024, at 12:29 AM

The release date and trailer have been confirmed

Sky and NOW have just dropped the teaser trailer for their new comedy series, The Franchise, set for release on Monday, 21 October.

This fresh comedy takes us behind the scenes of an unloved franchise movie crew, struggling to make their mark in a chaotic and unforgiving cinematic universe.

It’s a hilarious peek into the secret madness of superhero moviemaking, raising the question: how is the cinematic sausage really made?

Expect a lot of laughs, mess-ups, and the origin stories of every on-set blunder.

The Franchise starts on Sky and NOW on Monday, 21 October. The first three episodes will be available on launch day, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

The star-studded cast includes Himesh Patel as Daniel, Aya Cash as Anita, Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson.

Fans can also look forward to guest appearances from Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric.