The Cadburys Is A New Period Drama About The Family Behind The Chocolate Empire

A brand-new British period drama is coming to our screens in 2027, telling the story of how one of the world’s most famous chocolate brands began.

Set in Victorian Birmingham, the six-part series will follow a family whose struggling cocoa business would eventually become a household name.

The Cadburys will premiere on free streaming service U in 2027, with Toby Regbo and Harry Gilby starring as brothers Richard and George Cadbury.

Ben Hardy as Francis Fry, Jessica Barden as Maria Cadbury

Jessica Barden as Maria Cadbury, Harry Gilby as George Cadbury, Toby Regbo as Richard Cadbury and Poppy Gilbert as Elizabeth Adlington

Jessica Barden will play their sister Maria, while Small Prophets’ Pearce Quigley takes on the role of their father, John Cadbury.

Set in the 1860s, the drama begins as Richard and George find themselves in charge of the family’s failing business.

George is determined to develop a new kind of chocolate that people can eat, but turning his ideas into reality proves difficult.

Harry Gilby as George Cadbury, Toby Regbo as Richard Cadbury

With the future of the company hanging in the balance, the brothers must learn to trust each other if they want to succeed.

And there’s plenty of family drama away from the chocolate business.

Jessica Barden as Maria Cadbury

Richard begins a romance with Elizabeth Adlington, played by Poppy Gilbert, while Maria falls for Francis Fry, played by Ben Hardy.

The problem is that Francis belongs to one of the family’s biggest business rivals, leaving Maria facing a difficult choice.

Mathew Baynton as Joseph Rowntree

The cast also includes Joanna Scanlan as Elizabeth’s mother, Dorothy Adlington, with Mathew Baynton playing Joseph Rowntree, another well-known name from the world of chocolate.

Previously announced under the working title Chocolate Wars, The Cadburys has been written by Chloë Mi Lin Ewart, with filming recently completed in Birmingham.

The drama will feature six hour-long episodes and will also air on U&DRAMA, although an exact premiere date has yet to be announced.