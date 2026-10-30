The 2026 Celebrity Traitors Chosen Charities Revealed

After weeks of secrets and suspicion inside the Scottish castle, The Celebrity Traitors has finally crowned its winners.

And we’ve now got the full list of charities that all 21 famous contestants were hoping to support, with a prize worth up to £100,000 at stake.

Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan emerged victorious in the second series, with both successfully making it through the final as Faithfuls.

Sebastian was playing for Choose Love, while Romesh was representing the Refugee Council.

Here’s the full list of contestants and the charities they were supporting:

Amol Rajan was playing for The Louis Dundas Centre of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Bella Ramsey supported Bamboozle Theatre Company.

James Acaster. BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

James Acaster was representing Friends of the Earth Charitable Trust.

James Blunt was playing for Blue Marine Foundation.

Jerry Hall supported The King’s Trust.

Joanne McNally was representing UNICEF.

Joe Lycett chose Tamworth Wellbeing and Cancer Support Centre.

Julie Hesmondhalgh was supporting Reubens’ Retreat.

King Kenny played for Rethink Mental Illness.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was representing the British Red Cross Society.

Maya Jama supported Action for Children.

Michael Sheen was playing for Tŷ Hafan.

Miranda Hart chose Astriid.

Miranda Hart. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Myha’la was representing the Food Foundation.

Professor Hannah Fry supported Alzheimer’s Society.

Richard E. Grant was playing for Longfield Community Hospice.

Rob Beckett was supporting the Matt Palmer Trust.

Romesh Ranganathan represented the Refugee Council.

Ross Kemp played for the Haemophilia Society.

Sebastian Croft was supporting Choose Love.

Sharon Rooney represented Robin House Children’s Hospice.

The final saw Sebastian and Romesh face some difficult decisions as they tried to work out who they could trust.

Sebastian eventually became convinced that King Kenny was a Traitor, while Romesh admitted that he’d struggled to identify the Traitors correctly throughout much of the competition.

All episodes of The Celebrity Traitors series two are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.