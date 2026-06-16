Suranne Jones Returns in Vigil Series Three Trailer

The BBC has just given us an early look at Vigil’s third series.

Vigil won viewers over with its nail-biting storyline about murder on a navy submarine.

Now, the story shifts to the Arctic for what promises to be another edge-of-your-seat case.

The new six-part series sees Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie reprising their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre.

Watch the trailer below…

This time, they are dispatched to a remote research station in the Arctic, where the murder of a British special forces operative threatens to spark an international crisis amid a high-stakes land grab for resources.

We also get a glimpse of returning characters, including Gary Lewis and Dominic Mafham, while fresh faces like Jeppe Beck Laursen, Steven Miller, Naomi Yang, and Benjamin Wainwright are joining the cast.

After scenes were filmed in both Svalbard and locations across Scotland, filming for the third series is now complete.

Vigil made waves when it premiered in 2021, quickly cementing itself as one of the UK’s most successful dramas.

Series three of Vigil will land on BBC One and iPlayer later in the year.