Week 4 of Strictly Come Dancing delivered some incredible performances and saw the first tens of the series!

While some couples soared to new heights, others struggled to impress the judges ahead of Sunday’s latest results show.

Topping the leaderboard this week was Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec with a spectacular Charleston to “Unhealthy” by Anne-Marie and Shania Twain.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Their routine wowed the judges, earning a near-perfect score of 39, including three tens!

Hot on their heels were Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas with an electrifying Salsa to “Danza Kuduro,” scoring 34 points. Wynne Evans and Katya Jones also impressed with a sharp Tango to “Money, Money, Money,” matching that score.

Here’s the full scoreboard for Week 4:

Week 4 Strictly Come Dancing Scores

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 39 Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: 34 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: 34 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 33 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 30 JB Gill and Amy Dowden: 30 Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: 30 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: 29 Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: 28 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 27 Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: 23 Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk: 21 Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez: 20

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone.

Dr. Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez landed at the bottom of the scoreboard with 20 points for their Jive, closely followed by Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk, whose Charleston to “Rain on the Roof” received 21 points.

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Both couples may find themselves at risk of the dreaded dance-off unless the public saves them.

With such varied scores, Sunday’s results show could be set for a tense dance off, where last week it was Toyah Willcox who was voted off Strictly.

Dr. Punam and Nick Knowles are likely to be in the danger zone, but anything could happen with the public vote.

In addition to the results, Sunday night’s show will feature a live musical performance from Snow Patrol and a Taylor Swift themed group dance from the professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday, 13 October at 7:15PM on BBC One and iPlayer.