Strictly Come Dancing fans claim ‘fix’ as line up is confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing fans are already predicting the winner for this year’s competition.

Advertisements

The full line up for the new series has now been officially confirmed, but some fans aren’t happy.

One of those to join the star-studded line-up is Jamie Borthwick, the actor best known for playing Jay Brown on EastEnders.

But his participation has sparked a wave of controversy among viewers.

Jamie Borthwick

Jamie’s addition to the cast has led to accusations of a potential fix after he won the Strictly Come Dancing festive special last Christmas.

The actor wowed the judges during the Christmas episode, where he performed a dazzling Quickstep with his professional partner, Nancy Xu.

Now, fans are convinced that Jamie has the competition in the bag.

Taking to social media, one fan declared, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have our winner,” under a post revealing Jamie’s involvement in the show.

Another chimed in, saying, “We’ve seen what he can do. He’s a fantastic dancer, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he made it to the final. He could even win.”

Jamie himself was thrilled to win the Christmas special, humbly stating, “This is great, it’s been a wonderful experience, but we’re all winners here. This show is magic.”

Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu win the Strictly Christmas special

Strictly’s head judge, Shirley Ballas, was equally enthusiastic about Jamie’s performance, telling him, “If I could jump over this bar and quickstep around the room, I would do it with you!”

But Jamie isn’t the only contestant facing scrutiny.

Tasha Ghouri, a former Love Island star, has had to defend her dance experience after being revealed as the sixth contestant for this year’s Strictly.

The 25-year-old competed in several major dance events before entering the Love Island villa.

Tasha Ghouri

This revelation has led some fans to worry that Tasha might have an unfair advantage over her fellow competitors.

However, Tasha was quick to downplay her dancing background, saying, “I’ve not danced for quite a few years, and since Love Island, my career is so different. It’s such a different dance style, I may actually not be good at it.”

Tasha added, “I’m trained in commercial street style; it’s going to be very hard, but I’m excited for a challenge.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing launches next month on BBC One.