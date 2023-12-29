Prime Video confirms third and final season for Good Omens

Prime Video has officially announced the highly-anticipated third and final season of the global hit series Good Omens.

This latest season is set to delve into a conversation that took place nearly 35 years ago between the celebrated authors Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, exploring the future of the acclaimed characters from their internationally best-selling novel.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios said: “Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity. The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Neil Gaiman said: “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World.

“Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Rob Wilkins, Good Omens’ executive producer, added: “We’re delighted to see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in Season Two. Seeing award-winning duo David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen] reunited will be such a joy. We only wish Terry was here to enjoy the ride with us.”

Good Omens first launched on Prime Video as a limited series in May 2019, quickly gaining international acclaim. Its success led to a second season, which premiered in July 2023, exploring new storylines beyond the original book, particularly focusing on the characters Aziraphale and Crowley.

The final season is set to commence filming soon in Scotland and will be available to viewers in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video.

