Disney+ reveals first look at new series Renegade Nell set for 2024 premiere

Disney+ has given audiences a tantalising first glimpse at its upcoming UK Original Series Renegade Nell.

Set to premiere in the Spring of 2024, Renegade Nell comes from the creative minds of BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) and director Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe).

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell/Season 1. Alice Kremelberg as Sofia in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2022.

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell/Season 1. Louisa Harland as Nell in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ � 2022.

The series stars Louisa Harland, famed for her role in Derry Girls, as the bold and quick-witted Nell. Set in 18th Century England, the story follows Nell’s journey as she is wrongly accused of murder and becomes a notorious highwaywoman. Her life takes a magical turn with the appearance of a spirit named Billy Blind, portrayed by Nick Mohammed of “Ted Lasso” fame.

The cast includes Frank Dillane, playing Charles Devereux, a charming yet dangerous character, and Adrian Lester as the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer. Alice Kremelberg takes on the role of Sofia Wilmot, a widow with ambitious plans. The show also features Joely Richardson, Pip Torrens, Jake Dunn, Ényì Okoronkwo, Bo Bragason, Florence Keen, and Craig Parkinson in key roles.

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell/Season 1. (L to R) Enyi Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Louisa Harland as Nell in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2022.

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell/Season 1. Jake Dunn as Thomas in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2022.

Directed also by Amanda Brotchie and MJ Delaney, Renegade Nell promises a blend of fantasy, adventure, and drama.

A release date is to be confirmed.

The series will feature eight episodes, each 45 minutes long, and is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original.

