Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen TV series is coming to Netflix.

The series, drawing inspiration from the original Miramax film of the same name, features a star-studded cast including Emmy-nominated Theo James from The White Lotus 2.

Joining James are notable names like Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz.

Ritchie, celebrated for his multi-faceted talents, serves as the creator, co-writer, and executive producer of the series and has directed the first two episodes.

The Gentlemen revolves around the character Eddie Horniman, portrayed by Theo James, who inherits his father’s substantial country estate, only to find it is the centerpiece of a cannabis empire. As Eddie attempts to disentangle his family from the dangerous criminal underworld vying for a share of the operation, he finds himself increasingly drawn into the world of crime.

Though set in the universe of The Gentlemen film, the series will feature new characters, offering a fresh take on the acclaimed movie’s world.

A release date is to be confirmed.

The series is co-written by Matthew Read and Guy Ritchie. The executive production team includes Ritchie, Read, Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures, with Hugh Warren as the Series Producer.

Co-produced by Netflix, Moonage Pictures, and Miramax TV, The Gentlemen follows the success of its 2020 film counterpart, which grossed over $115 million worldwide. This new series promises to bring the same blend of drama and excitement to the small screen, much to the anticipation of fans and newcomers alike.

More on: Netflix Streaming