FX's The Bear renewed for third season on Disney+

Disney+ has officially greenlit a third helping of the FX series The Bear.

The first two hit seasons are currently available for UK viewers on the streaming platform now.

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment said: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu and Disney+ join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

The announcement comes as The Bear garners a banquet of 13 Emmy® Award nominations for its latest season, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The show’s captivating performances have brought nominations for key cast members, and it has already won a raft of accolades such as a WGA Award and a Golden Globe for Jeremy Allen White’s performance.

Season two of the hit show continued the gastronomic journey of Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Edebiri), and Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich (Moss-Bachrach), as they poured their hearts into elevating a gritty sandwich shop into a culinary beacon. The season served a rich narrative of personal growth and professional challenges, entangling the lives and ambitions of its characters with the intricacies of launching a new venture in the food industry.

Viewers were invited to taste the complex recipe of running and reinventing a restaurant, from navigating the tangled web of permits to the artful pain of menu crafting. The focus wasn’t just on the food, but also on hospitality, with characters learning the essence of service—to both diners and each other.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.