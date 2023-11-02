Shōgun trailer for new series on Disney+ UK

Disney+ has today unveiled the gripping first trailer for FX’s Shōgun.

The much-awaited limited series slated for a grand release in February 2024 will broadcast as a global event series on Disney+ in various territories including the UK.

The series, an original television adaptation of James Clavell’s renowned bestselling novel, comes to life through the creative vision of Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks. Spanning 10 episodes, Shōgun is rooted in 1600s Japan, a period marked by the onset of a monumental civil war that would etch its mark on the century.

Hiroyuki Sanada, one of Japan’s most acclaimed actors and the series producer, steps into the armour of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, a character embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against the unified forces of his adversaries on the Council of Regents. The plot thickens with the discovery of a European ship by a local fishing village, introducing John Blackthorne (played by Cosmo Jarvis), an English pilot with secrets potent enough to alter the balance of power and threaten the positions of his own nemeses — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese traders.

The fates of Toranaga and Blackthorne intertwine with their translator, Toda Mariko (portrayed by Anna Sawai), a noblewoman of enigmatic Christian faith and the last of her shamed lineage. Mariko’s loyalties are tested as she grapples with her alliance to Blackthorne, her religious convictions, and the legacy of her late father, all amidst the backdrop of political turmoil.

Shōgun showcases a stellar Japanese cast. Tadanobu Asano takes on the role of Kashigi Yabushige, the infamous betrayer allied with Toranaga. Hiroto Kanai emerges as Kashigi Omi, leader of the village harboring Blackthorne’s ship. Takehiro Hira plays Ishido Kazunari, a formidable bureaucrat and Toranaga’s principal antagonist.

The cast also includes Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke Abe, Yuki Kura, and Fumi Nikaido in pivotal roles, each weaving their own threads into the narrative’s intricate tapestry.