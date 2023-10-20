Cast announced for new Netflix miniseries Senna

Casting has been announced for Netflix’s new fiction miniseries Senna.

The six-parter embarks on a thrilling journey to celebrate one of Brazil’s greatest heroes.

The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring talented actors such as Alice Wegmann, Camila Márdila, Christian Malheiros, Gabriel Louchard, Hugo Bonemer, Julia Foti, Marco Ricca, Pâmela Tomé, and Susana Ribeiro. They join the previously announced Gabriel Leone, who will portray the legendary Ayrton Senna.

Alongside these Brazilian talents, the series also includes Kaya Scodelario, as previously revealed, and introduces Matt Mella, Arnaud Viard, Joe Hurst, Johannes Heinrichs, Keisuke Hoashi, Leon Ockenden, Patrick Kennedy, Richard Clothier, Steven Mackintosh, and Tom Mannion.

The grand-scale production has recently commenced filming in Brazil, with shooting locations spanning São Paulo and Angra dos Reis in Rio de Janeiro. This ambitious and innovative production, a collaboration between Netflix Brazil and Gullane, has already been filmed in Argentina and Uruguay. After wrapping up filming in Brazil, the series will continue production in the United Kingdom.

Senna unfolds across six gripping episodes, offering an unprecedented exploration of Ayrton Senna’s journey. It delves into the obstacles, triumphs, highs, lows, joys, and sorrows of the three-time Formula 1 champion, providing an intimate glimpse into his personality and personal relationships. The narrative begins with Senna’s early racing career as he ventured to England to compete in Formula Ford, culminating in the tragic Imola accident during the San Marino Grand Prix.

A release date is to be announced in due course.

