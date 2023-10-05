A release date and first look has been revealed for new Apple TV+ World War II drama Masters of the Air.

The nine-episode limited series reunites the award-winning team of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman who also produced Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Masters of the Air is an action-packed drama that follows the true story of an American bomber group in World War II.

The series will be released on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday, 26 January 2024, followed by one new episode every Friday through 15 March.

The cast is led by Academy Award-nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award-nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa

Adapted from Donald L. ‘s eponymous book and penned by John Orloff, Masters of the Air chronicles the experiences of the 100th Bomb Group, famously known as the “Bloody Hundredth,” during their perilous bombing missions over Nazi Germany.

Battling extreme cold, oxygen deficiency, and the sheer terror of combat at altitudes of 25,000 feet, this series delves deep into the psychological and emotional toll exacted on these young men as they contributed to the downfall of Hitler’s Third Reich. Some faced capture, others were wounded or perished, and a fortunate few made it back home.

Regardless of their individual fates, each one paid a heavy price. Set against the backdrop of southeast England’s idyllic landscapes, the harsh realities of German Prisoner of War Camps, and a pivotal era in global history, Masters of the Air is an epic cinematic accomplishment, capturing a unique and essential chapter in the past.

Executive producer Gary Goetzman said: “Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

