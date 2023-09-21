The Santa Clauses season two release date announced for Disney+ series

Disney+ has revealed the return of The Santa Clauses on its platform this festive season.

A release date for season two of the hit show has been confirmed for Wednesday, 8 November 2023.

The first two episodes will drop together before new instalments are added weekly.

Starring Tim Allen, The Santa Clauses debuted last year and was a top 5 most-watched original series on Disney+ by hours streamed during the holiday season.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “In the series’ sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one.

“Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.”

In addition to Tim Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, the show will feature Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle, and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa. Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star along with newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Disney+ is available online here currently priced at £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a whole year.