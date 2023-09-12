The Fall of the House of Usher Netflix release date and trailer revealed

The Fall of the House of Usher. Ruth Codd as Juno Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

A trailer and release date have been revealed for new Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher.

The limited series is based on the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe.

A teaser shares: “Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power.

The Fall of the House of Usher. Carla Gugino as Verna in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

“But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

The Fall of the House of Usher will be released on Netflix on 12 October 2023.

You can watch a first trailer below….

Appearing on the cast are Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet.

The eight-part series has been created by Mike Flanagan and is directed by Flanagan and Michael Fimognari.

