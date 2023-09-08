Goosebumps Disney+ release date confirmed for new series

A release date has been confirmed for Goosebumps on Disney Plus.

The new series is inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series.

Goosebumpswill be released on Disney+ on Friday, 13 October. The 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebrations with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

A teaser shares: “Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.”

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said: “R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages.

“We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).

