Who Killed Jill Dando? release date and trailer for Netflix series

Netflix has revealed the release date and first look at new documentary series Who Killed Jill Dando?

The show explores the murder of Jill Dando in 1999 with the case remaining unsolved

A synopsis of the series shares: “British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

“This series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?”

Who Killed Jill Dando? will be released on Netflix on 26 September 2023 at 8AM.

The series has three episodes.

You can watch a first trailer below…

