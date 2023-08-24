House of Kardashian documentary series coming to Sky

Sky has announced new documentary series House of Kardashian.

The new series, coming to Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW, will delves into the captivating saga of one of the world’s most influential families, the Kardashian-Jenners.

Seen by some as a powerhouse dynasty of inspirational women, while others regard them as reality stars without merit, the Kardashians present a complex dichotomy – either admired for their achievements or criticized for perpetuating a superficial fairy tale.

Produced by 72 Films, this three-part documentary series seeks to challenge preconceptions and explore the lesser-known aspects of the Kardashian family. By delving into their ascent to fame, their widespread influence, and the price that accompanies their status as some of the world’s most renowned women, the series offers a fresh perspective.

Through a compelling narrative, exclusive archival footage, and first-hand accounts from individuals within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner, House of Kardashian prompts viewers to consider the family’s immense power and its impact on various spheres of society, beyond just pop culture.

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky said: “Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family’s grip on popular culture and influence on society.

“The story behind how these women redefined the word ‘dynasty’, all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves.

“72 Films are experts in taking these cultural juggernauts and exploring them through ambitious and intelligent storytelling, underpinned with strong journalism and lots of juicy revelation – we are thrilled to be working with them, alongside two highly talented female directors.”

Clare Cameron, Executive Producer, 72 Films added: “As a film-maker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood.

“Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.”

