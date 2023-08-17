Dead Hot: New comedy thriller coming to Prime Video

Prime Video has announced new comedy-thriller series Dead Hot coming in 2024.

The series, created and written by Charlotte Coben (The Stranger, Stay Close, Shelter), and executive produced by Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin, Nolly, Happy Valley, Stay Close), will be streaming on the service next year.

Dead Hot is described as a “compelling and twisty character-driven thriller exploring family, class, love, trauma, and identity”.

Rising stars Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary, Screw) and Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane, Then You Run, I May Destroy You) are set to lead the series as protagonists Elliot and Jess, with Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, After Life) and Peter Serafinowicz (The School for Good and Evil, The Tick) also joining the cast.

A teaser shares: “Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot and Jess are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother. It’s been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened.

“When Elliot meets Will, he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed—or being targeted.”

Nicola Shindler, executive producer for Quay Street Productions, said: “Charlotte Coben is a clever writer and the scripts she has delivered for Dead Hot are outstanding; she’s a natural talent. I’m delighted she chose Quay Street Productions for this exciting project. Dead Hot is a unique story with heartbreak, humour, and absurdity, with two magnificent rising stars leading a brilliant cast. There are plenty of surprises along the way, and we’re delighted to be bringing this to life.”

Bilal Hasna added: “Dead Hot is a page-turner and I’m thrilled to be part of this story with such a wonderful team. It’s been such a joy collaborating on a project with so many early career creatives, both onscreen and off. I can’t wait for the world to see the wonderful, wacky world we’ve created, and to go on a journey full of adventure and heartfelt friendship in equal measure.”

Vivian Oparah added: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing this zany world to life with such a talented creative team. This story is a thrilling roller-coaster ride with a lot of funny, crazy, twists and turns that’s driven by something we can all identify with—family, both blood and chosen. I’m looking forward to everyone joining Jess and Elliot on the ride!”

A release date will be announced in due course.