New Netflix drama Toxic Town to star Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle, Aimee Lou Wood & more

Netflix has announced casting for its new British drama Toxic Town.

Based on the real life story of the Corby poisonings, the four-part limited series comes from multi-award-winning writer Jack Thorne.

It will star Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty, Trainspotting), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living), Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, James Bond) and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey, Spotless).

A teaser shares: “The Corby poisonings were one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals. Toxic Town is a story about community, focusing on three mothers who take on a David and Goliath fight for justice. By tracing through the years of their fight, a terrible truth comes to the surface – one of stinging injustice.”

Produced by Broke & Bones, filming takes place this summer.

Jack Thorne said: “The Corby Toxic Waste Case is one of those moments in history that is defining. It showed our ability to close our eyes and ears to the safety of our people. It also showed the remarkable way that people will fight for what’s right.

“Toxic Town tells the story of these funny, brave, incredible women and the way they scrapped for their children. It has been a true privilege working with Annabel, Minkie, Delyth and the whole Broke & Bones family on this incredible story, and we are so grateful to Netflix for giving us the opportunity and support in telling it.”

Producer Annabel Jones added: “We are thrilled to be working with the hugely talented Jack Thorne. He is the voice of this generation and brings an intelligence, an intensity and an empathy to the human story behind this landmark case. Jack compassionately explores the interplay between a local community’s desire for economic prosperity and the environmental and human cost. A story which is as pertinent today as it was then.”

A release date is to be announced.

