We Are Newcastle United release date and trailer for Prime Video TV show

A release date and official trailer have been revealed for new Prime Video We Are Newcastle United.

Narrated by Newcastle United’s legendary leading goalscorer Alan Shearer, the series promises an exclusive glimpse into the club’s ongoing transformation under the guidance of head coach Eddie Howe.

Viewers will gain unparalleled access to the decision-makers behind the scenes and will closely follow the Magpies’ exhilarating 2022/23 season.

With Eddie Howe’s squad vying for European qualification and basking in the aftermath of their first cup final appearance in 24 years, the series will delve into the intricate interplay between off-pitch decisions and on-pitch performance.

We Are Newcastle United will be released on Prime Video on Friday, 11 August 2023. The four-part docuseries will roll out new episodes each week until Friday, 1 September.

Watch a first trailer from the series below…

Beyond the present, the series will delve into Newcastle United’s storied history, deeply entrenched within one of the world’s most fervent football cities. The documentary will also delve into the unique bond shared between the club and its dedicated supporters, chronicling their journey through a season that has already surpassed all expectations.

We Are Newcastle United is a collaborative production by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, a Fremantle company, under the executive production of Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas.