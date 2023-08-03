Culprits first look at new Disney+ TV show with Gemma Arterton

Disney+ has unveiled first look images for upcoming UK Original Series Culprits.

Produced by Character 7 and backed by acclaimed executive producer Stephen Garrett alongside filmmaker J Blakeson, this thrilling and darkly comedic crime series is set to make its debut on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland this Autumn.

Culprits ventures where many crime narratives end, delving into the aftermath of a high-stakes heist that has concluded. As the elite team of criminals scatter and attempt to distance themselves from their criminal pasts, their paths take an unexpected turn.

The past resurfaces with a vengeance when a relentless assassin embarks on a vendetta, systematically targeting each member of the crew. Unraveling the mystery becomes a race against time, as they must reunite to decipher the enigma and shield both themselves and their loved ones.

The stellar cast of Culprits includes the talents of Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, Kamel El Basha, Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal, Ned Dennehy and Eddie Izzard. Together, they bring to life a gripping tale of suspense, intrigue, and unexpected camaraderie.

With a blend of heart-pounding suspense and dark humour, Culprits promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions and revelations that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Culprits arrives on Disney+ this autumn with an exact release date to be announced.