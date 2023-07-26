Disney+ has released the trailer for the highly anticipated third season Only Murders in the Building.

The new season of the Emmy-nominated series will debut on 8 August with two episodes, exclusively on Disney+ in the UK.

In season three, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, portrayed by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are investigating a murder that takes place behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

The victim is Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, whose Broadway debut is tragically cut short by his death. With the help of co-star Loretta Durkin, portrayed by Meryl Streep, the trio embarks on their most challenging case yet, while director Oliver tries to salvage the show. The curtain is up on this thrilling new season!

Only Murders in the Building was co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, known for their work on Grace & Frankie and Looking. Martin and Hoffman serve as executive producers, along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman (creator of This Is Us), and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

