New limited series Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes announced for Disney+

Disney+ has announced new limited series Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.

Set immediately after the London bombings in 2005, the UK Original series will focus on the manhunt for a group of would-be terrorists and the tragic killing of innocent Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes, after he is mistaken as a suspect.

Jean Charles de Menezes’ parents and other relatives are among those serving as consultants for the series.

The series is written by Jeff Pope, the Oscar nominated screenwriter behind hit movies including Philomena, Stan and Ollie and the critically acclaimed, award-winning series Little Boy Blue and A Confession.

Produced by Etta Pictures, Pope’s production label which is part of ITV Studios, it has also been confirmed that the series will be directed by BAFTA award-winning Paul Andrew Williams (A Confession; Murdered for being Different; Bull). BAFTA award-winner Kwadjo Dajan (Appropriate Adult; Mrs Biggs; Little Boy Blue) will be producing.

Jeff Pope, Writer and Executive Producer, said: “After the July 7th bombings the capital was in a state of terror, and fear of another imminent wave of deadly attacks ultimately led to the tragic death of Jean Charles de Menezes.

“This series is not just about how and why he died, but also about what followed, as it became painfully apparent that an innocent man had become another victim of these horrific events.”

Liam Keelan, SVP Original Content, Europe and Africa, Disney commented: “This is a crucial drama series for us, reflecting our ambition to tell stories with real authenticity and which really matter to our audiences.

“This is a subject Jeff Pope and Kwadjo Dajan are incredibly passionate about and have been wanting to explore for some time. It’s a privilege for us to collaborate with them on this important true story.”

Kwadjo Dajan, Executive Producer, added: “The more we delve into this story, the more compelled we feel to tell it. We’re aware of the huge responsibility that comes with tackling this particular subject, and it’s not something we take lightly. Built on a foundation of meticulous research, integrity and respect, Jeff’s masterful writing and Paul’s visceral approach will deliver a powerful, as well as sobering, series that will leave a lasting impact on our audience.”

Production will begin in 2023. The drama will be executive produced on behalf of Disney by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted, Disney+.