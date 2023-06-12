New Take That documentary will premiere on ITVX this month

A new Take That documentary will premiere on ITV’s streaming service ITVX this week.

30 Years in the Making will delve into the three-decade long relationship between Take That and their fans .

Released to accompany Take That’s upcoming musical film Greatest Days, the doc will launch exclusively on ITVX this Wednesday.

A teaser shares: “While exploring the challenges of bringing Greatest Days to the big screen, the documentary also shines a line on the mutual dedication built over three decades between the band and its fans.

“The documentary features a massive ensemble cast including band members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen alongside real life Take That enthusiasts including Alesha Dixon, Mel and Sue, and Calum Scott.

“The film juxtaposes the story of the production, involving pandemic lockdowns, challenging shooting locations and critical casting decisions, with the story of how Take That fans have followed the band throughout the years.

“From Take That’s 90s boy band fame to its shocking breakup, its triumphant comeback in the 00s and beyond, the band’s highs and lows are also reflected in evolving friendships as the film captures the joy of being a lifelong music fan.”

30 Years in the Making will be available on ITVX from Wednesday, 14 June.