Echo Disney+ release date confirmed for new Marvel Studios series

New Marvel series Echo is on its way to Disney+ in the UK – here’s all you need to know.

The show follows the events of Hawkeye and is the tenth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A teaser shares “The series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown.

“She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Echo UK Disney+ release date

Echo will be released on Disney Plus on 29 November. New shows on Disney+ typically go online at 8AM UK time.

All episodes will be available to stream immediately via Disney+ here.

Alaqua Cox stars in the title role with Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role of Kingpin.

They are joined by Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs, American Gods) and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX’s Reservation Dogs).

Meanwhile ahead of Echo’s release, a new season of another Marvel series will drop on Disney+.

Loki will return with its second season on 6 October. Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, it features Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.