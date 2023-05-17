Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere and Emily John as Ceinwyn

A first look at new ITVX drama The Winter King has been revealed.

The new series is a bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series.

A teaser shares: “The Winter King is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.”

Stuart Campbell as Derfel and Ellie James as Nimue

Eddie Marsan as High King Uther and Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

The series stars Iain De Caestecker (The Control Room, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Arthur Pendragon, alongside Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Deceit) as High King Uther, Ellie James (Giri/Haji, I May Destroy You) as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White (Small Axe, I Hate Suzie) as Merlin, Stuart Campbell (Rogue Heroes, Clique) as Derfel, Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, The Crown) as Owain, Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London) as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere and Simon Merrells (Good Omens, Knightfall) as Gundleus.

The ensemble cast also features Steven Elder (The King, A Spy Among Friends) as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower (Outlander, Carnival Row) as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes (Keeping Faith, Dream Horse) as Gorfydd, Emily John (My Policeman) as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone (Devils, State of Consciousness) as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu (Killing Eve, The Letter for the King) as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite (The Great, Chernobyl) as Cadwys.

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin

The Winter King comes to ITVX soon.

