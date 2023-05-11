New comedy drama The Effects of Lying comes to ITVX

Laila Rouass as Sangeeta, Shaheen Khan as Priya, Mark Williams as Brian, Ace Bhatti as Naveen. Credit: Jon Payne

New comedy drama The Effects of Lying is coming to ITVX this July.

The debut production from independent production company Bonaparte Films will launch on the streaming service on 6 July.

Leading the cast are Ace Bhatti (Bohemian Rhapsody, Line of Duty), Laila Rouass (Holby City, Spooks),and Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), alongside Navin Chowdry (The End of the F***ing World, Our Girl), Shaheen Khan (Bend it Like Beckham) and Mark Williams (Harry Potter).

Ace Bhatti as Naveen and Laila Rouass as Sangeeta. Credit: Jon Payne

The Effects of Lying follows dutiful husband and loving father Naveen (Ace Bhatti), whose life falls apart over a series of shocking events taking place over the course of just one day.

A teaser shares: “Naveen (Bhatti) has lived his life by the book; he’s a loyal husband and loving father. He’s sacrificed everything for his family, but today is going to be different. After finding his teenage daughter Simran (Patel) secretly gorging and his dissatisfied wife Sangeeta (Rouass) in bed with his brother (Chowdry), lies come pouring out and the truth is uncovered.

“Naveen must now get to grips with the key relationships in his life that he bases his identity on. What is he, if not a husband, a father, a brother? He’s allowed himself to be passive too long, pushed around by the currents of other people’s whims and desires. He must learn to take responsibility for his own life and his own happiness.”

The series is written by James Hey (Doctors), directed by Isher Sahota (Grace, Mcdonald & Dodds) and produced by Jon Tarcy (Life in Black).

The Effects of Lying will come to ITVX on 6 July 2023, during South Asian Heritage Month.

