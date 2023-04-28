Fifteen-Love: First look at new drama starring Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland

A first look at new Prime Video drama Fifteen-Love starring Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland has been revealed.

From World Productions, part of ITV Studios, the provocative new drama is set in the world of elite tennis.

The additional cast includes Anna Chancellor (The Crown), Jess Darrow (Encanto), Tom Varey (Ridley Road), Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo), Manon Azem (Your Honour), Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon) Maria Almeida (The Strays), and recent Royal Academy of Dramatic Art graduate Harmony Rose-Bremner.

A teaser shares: “Fifteen-Love explores the story of Justine Pearce (Hyland), a dynamic young sports prodigy, who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis.

“Glenn Lapthorn (Turner) was Justine’s maverick coach, with whom she shared an intense rapport. Together, they reached the semifinals of the French Open. However, tragedy struck on court, and Justine’s dream of sporting glory was cut brutally short by a devastating injury, which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.

“Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage.

“But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success.”

Fifteen-Love will launch on Prime Video UK and Ireland this summer with a release date to be confirmed.