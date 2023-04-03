Secret Invasion release date and trailer for new Marvel series on Disney+

Secret Invasion is the new Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+ – here’s all you need to know.

Set in the present day MCU, Secret Invasion sees Nick Fury learn of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

The series will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK this summer with a release date confirmed for 21 June 2023.

For now, you can watch a first trailer below…

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Disney+ is available online here currently priced at £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a whole year.