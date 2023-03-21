An all star cast has been announced for upcoming Disney+ series Rivals.

Based on the celebrated novel by Jilly Cooper, the story is set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England.

David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino and Catriona Chandler star in the ensemble cast.

The series dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. In the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over. Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys) plays dashing ex-Olympian, Tory Member of Parliament and incorrigible rake, the dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black. David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) plays Ruperts single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical Rutshire neighbour Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television. A long-simmering power struggle between them threatens to boil over when the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium.

Caught in the crossfire is TV presenter Declan OHara, played by Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Suspect). Fiercely intellectual, with an even fiercer temper, he is wooed to Corinium TV from the BBC by Baddingham himself, but feels he’s been swindled when Tony refuses to deliver on his promises. Furious with Tony, Declan vows to get his revenge.

Victoria Smurfit (Bloodlands, Once Upon A Time) plays Maud OHara, a former actress and Declans bohemian, fickle wife. Bella Maclean (Spring Awakening, Sex Education) plays Declan and Mauds tender-hearted yet strong-willed elder daughter, Taggie. She holds the OHara family together and keeps an eye on her younger and wilder sister Caitlin, played by Catriona Chandler (Pistol, Enola Holmes 2). Nafessa Williams (Black Lighting, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) plays Cameron Cook, a ferociously talented American TV executive who is brought to Corinium by Tony to produce Declans new prime-time talk show. She soon finds herself caught between the two powerful men who deeply underestimate her – at their peril. Katherine Parkinson (Humans, Here We Go) stars as Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist consistently overlooked by her preening and self-centred TV presenter husband, James Vereker, played by Oliver Chris (The Crown, Trying).

Danny Dyer (EastEnders, The Football Factory) stars as Freddie Jones: honourable, loyal and lovable, he’s a self-made electronics millionaire. Freddies got the money, but finds himself, along with his social-climbing wife Valerie (played by Lisa McGrillis Maternal, Mum), an outsider to Rutshires cliques. But when Rupert and Tony come to him with a business proposition, all that could change.

Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood, Ali and Ava) plays Lady Monica Baddingham, Tonys dependable, upper-crust wife who has absolutely no interest in the dramatic goings-on within her husbands empire. Luke Pasqualino (Skins, Shantaram) plays the charming Basil Bas Baddingham, Tonys younger brother and the proprietor of Cotchesters hot spot, Bar Sinister.

Emily Atack (The Emily Atack Show, The Inbetweeners) plays Sarah Stratton, the new wife to Deputy Prime Minister, Paul Stratton, played by Rufus Jones (W1A, Home). Sarah is ambitious and not afraid to use her looks to get to the top. Paul, on the other hand, is in the throes of a midlife crisis – everyone knows it.

A release date is to be announced.

Executive Producer and Rivals author, Jilly Cooper commented: ”I’m utterly enchanted to be able to announce our all-star line-up for Rivals. Featuring some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better ensemble cast. I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life.

“The minute we met with Alex we knew he’d perfectly embody my all-time hero, the iconic, racy, ruthless, and devastatingly handsome, Rupert Campbell-Black. Viewers are in for a treat!”