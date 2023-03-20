Ed Sheeran docu-series comes to Disney+ this May

A new Ed Sheeran concert documentary series is coming to Disney+.

Four-parter Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will be streaming on the platform from Wednesday, 3 May.

It will take viewers on a journey around the world spotlighting how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born.

A teaser shares: “For the first time, global superstar Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.

“Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world.

“Throughout his long, successful career, Sheeran has inspired multiple generations of adults, families and kids across the globe with his chart-topping music and intimate storytelling in his songs. In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life, and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.”

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said: “In this docu-series, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before. Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” added Sheeran. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

Disney+ is available online here currently priced at £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a whole year.