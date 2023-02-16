A Small Light release date for new limited series on Disney+ in the UK

A release date has been confirmed for new limited series A Small Light on Disney+ in the UK.

The show shares the real-life story of Miep Gies, who played a critical role in hiding Anne Frank and her family during the Nazi occupation in Amsterdam.

A Small Light will premiere on Tuesday 2 May on Disney+.

A synopsis shares: “Told with a modern sensibility, A Small Light tells the remarkable true story of secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who was a young, carefree and opinionated woman — at a time when opinions got you killed — when her boss, Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber), asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII.

“Without hesitation, Miep agreed.

“For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

“A life once filled with parties and pints, the series details how Miep’s life changed the moment she said ‘yes.’ From daily food runs to scrounging for ration coupons to selling beloved heirlooms, it took countless selfless sacrifices. In the end, it was Miep who found Anne Frank’s diary and preserved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world to ensure it served as a testament for generations to come.”

Additional cast includes Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne; Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank; Ashley Brooke, who plays Anne’s older sister Margot Frank; Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels, Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels, Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels, and Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer, who all hid in the annex with the Frank family; Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess, Miep’s best friend; Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl, Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman, and Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler, Miep’s coworkers; and Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir, and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.

Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, creators and executive producers, said: “People may know the story of Anne Frank and her family, but what happened outside the annex walls was just as powerful, inspiring and resonant. When we heard about Miep and Jan’s inherent strength in risking their lives for others during the occupation, we were blown away. A Small Light is a true story that should never be forgotten. We hope it leaves a lasting impact on viewers and helps to show the importance of discovering untold stories of the Holocaust and the lessons it continues to teach.”