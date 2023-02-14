A release date has been announced for the third season of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

The hit series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience.

The award-winning comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance and Juno Temple.

Season 3 arrives this spring with 12 brand new episodes.

Ted Lasso season 3 release date

The new season of Ted Lasso will drop from Wednesday, 15 March 2023 with new episodes released weekly, every Wednesday.

A teaser for the new season shares: “The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

“Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

You can watch a first trailer below…

You can catch up on seasons one and two of Ted Lasso, now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

The show first premiered in 2020 and became an instant hit.

The recent second season broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).