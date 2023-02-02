Abbott Elementary season 2 UK release date confirmed on Disney+

Disney+ has confirmed the UK release date for season two of Abbott Elementary.

New episodes of the hit comedy series will arrive on the platform on 1 March.

10 episodes will be available to stream right away with more dropping later in 2023.

A teaser for the show shares: “Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

“Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

Quinta Brunson – who recently won the Golden Globe for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series – created and stars as Janine Teagues, and she serves as executive producer of the series.

The cast also features Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. In addition to Brunson, the cast includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

